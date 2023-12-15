This not-to-be-missed holiday spectacular, the Nutcracker brings magic to life for all ages. The awe-inspiring production features spectacular sets and costumes, charming Nutcracker & Mouse King characters (designed by Big Nazo Lab), stunning, brand-new magic tricks, and dozens of delightful young dancers performing alongside the Ballet RI (formerly Festival Ballet Providence) company of world-class resident artists.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.