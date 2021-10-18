Open House at La Salle Academy

Founded in 1871, La Salle Academy is a Catholic college preparatory school that welcomes students of all faiths and backgrounds. La Salle students talk about their personal experiences, what the school offers, and how you can attend the upcoming Open House.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.