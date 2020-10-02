Opa! It’s the Cranston Greek Festival

The “Cranston Greek FEST EXPRESS” is happening this weekend.

With safety and health in mind, and respecting the state mandated guidelines for public gatherings, there was no way to hold the regular Festival, due to the magnitude of the festival and the number of people who volunteer, and attend, the Cranston Greek Festival.

This year, the event will be a Contact-Less, take-out event ONLY.

All food orders will to be made on-line at www.greekfestexpress.com

Orders will be taken only via our website – www.greekfestexpress.com and guests will select a specific pickup time for their orders, this Weekend – October 2, 3 and 4.

For safety reasons, there will be no walk-in orders, ONLY pre-orders.

Greek Fest Express Hours:

Friday, Oct 2th, 5 pm-8pm

Saturday, Oct 3rd, 12 Noon-8pm

Sunday, Oct 4th, 12 Noon-7pm

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

