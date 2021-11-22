Online shopping tips to help you navigate the holidays

This holiday Facebook is hosting a season full of fun, educational and meaningful shopping experiences on Facebook and Instagram. Whether it’s finding a great deal, shopping a livestream from your favorite brand, giving to a cause that is close to your heart or supporting small and minority-owned business, Facebook is creating a diversity of shopping opportunities that reflects our communities.
Journalist and smart shopping expert Trae Bodge shares details on this special multi-faceted campaign. Learn how the program is part of Facebook’s Good Ideas Season, providing small businesses access to free resources and training for a successful holiday season. Facebook is also uplifting its annual shop-a-thon that celebrates small and minority-owned businesses, including tools to start your own marketplace on Facebook apps.
For More Information, Visit: Shop on Facebook and Instagram
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.