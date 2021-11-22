Online shopping tips to help you navigate the holidays

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

iStock

This holiday Facebook is hosting a season full of fun, educational and meaningful shopping experiences on Facebook and Instagram. Whether it’s finding a great deal, shopping a livestream from your favorite brand, giving to a cause that is close to your heart or supporting small and minority-owned business, Facebook is creating a diversity of shopping opportunities that reflects our communities.

Journalist and smart shopping expert Trae Bodge shares details on this special multi-faceted campaign. Learn how the program is part of Facebook’s Good Ideas Season, providing small businesses access to free resources and training for a successful holiday season. Facebook is also uplifting its annual shop-a-thon that celebrates small and minority-owned businesses, including tools to start your own marketplace on Facebook apps.

For More Information, Visit: Shop on Facebook and Instagram

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com