Online holiday shopping tips

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence was arrested on multiple charges of child molestation, according to the office of R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Father James Silva, 81, was indicted by a statewide grand jury on two counts of first-degree child molestation and nine counts of second-degree child molestation, the AG's office said. The indictment was unsealed after he was arraigned in Providence Superior Court on Monday.