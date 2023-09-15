We’re On The Rhode in Newport for the International Boat Show! Spanning 15 acres, both in water and on land, this impressive show brings boat lovers from all over the world to the costal town for this spectacular event.
Buy tickets for the show and parking passes, here.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.