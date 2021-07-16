On the Rhode: Summer fun at Roger Williams Park Zoo

On Friday morning, “The Rhode Show” was live at Roger Williams Park Zoo, open daily, 9 am – 4pm.

Home to more than 160 species, discover animals from all over the globe.

Meet Elsa, the American alligator and more reptile friends in the Zoo’s newest temporary exhibit, Shades of Nature, open daily through Labor Day.

Hop on the Marco Polo trail and encounter red pandas, moon bears, snow leopards and two of the Zoo’s newest residents, our new Bactrian camels. Popcorn and Marshmallow are just under a year old.

Enjoy old favorites and get up-close with our animal friends.

Children and adults never tire of greeting and interacting with our farmyard animals including goats, alpaca and our miniature donkey Willy, in our Alex and Ani Farmyard.

The ever-popular Contact Yard has reopened and is open daily, weather permitting, where guests can feed and pet our goat herd.

Want to get up-close and personal with our animal friends like the cheetah, zebra, giraffe or harbor seal? Book an all-new Wild Connection Animal Encounter. Join a zookeeper and an animal companion for a one-of-a-kind experience. Learn about our animal friends’ individual personalities, the world-class training and care our keeper staff provides, and what you can do help support animals like them while making a connection that will undoubtedly last a lifetime. Children ages 5-11 must be accompanied by a paid adult.

Learn more and see what other amazing animals you can meet: rwpzoo.org/wildconnections.

Looking for more to see and do at the Zoo? Don’t forget to check out the Zoo’s Explore & Soar area, where you’ll find the Woodlands Express train, and for the slightly more adventurous, the Soaring Eagle Zip Ride.