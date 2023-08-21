Ashley Erling is On the Rhode this morning at a gorgeous spot minutes away, Padanaram. This is a coastal village in South Dartmouth that’s located on Buzzards Bay, more specifically near the inlet of Apponagansett Bay.

Michael T. Morris Photography

It’s a gem of a spot and Ashley is walking us through the village and speaking with some of the local business owners. This is definitely a spot you don’t want to miss!

Michael T. Morris Photography

Make plans to visit soon!