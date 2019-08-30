On the Rhode: End of Summer Block Party!

Kick off your long Labor Day weekend with The Rhode Show’s End of Summer Block Party! Bumper cars, lawn games, prizes, giveaways, and much more! Join The Rhode Show team Friday August 30th from 2-4pm at the Alex & Ani City Center for an afternoon of fun! Meet hosts Will Gilbert & Brendan Kirby, along with Barbi Jo from 92 PRO FM. Ashley Erling brings us a preview of this family fun event!

