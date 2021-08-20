On the Rhode: Celebrating summer in Newport

The summer season is still upon us, and we want to take every moment we can to enjoy the season in the Ocean State! So we went “On the Rhode”, as we do every Friday in the summer, to visit the City by the Sea. Come along as we explore Newport!

We caught up with Evan Smith, CEO of Discover Newport, as well as Jacob Jasinski, Executive Chef at The Chanler. Check out the attached clip to learn about the new dining options in Newport, as well as The Chanler Yurts!