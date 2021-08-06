On the Rhode at Newport Polo

It’s Friday so that means it was once again time for us to go back out live “on the rhode” visiting a great local spot. This morning, we were off to Portsmouth to check out all of the happenings at Newport Polo.

From upcoming events and schedules to the beauty of the game and so much more, there is much happening at this stunning location.

For more info and to plan your visit, head to: https://www.nptpolo.com/

