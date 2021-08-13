On the Rhode: A Summer visit to Coggeshall Farm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Rhode Island's top number-cruncher is leaving state government to join The Policy Lab at Brown University, marking the latest Raimondo-era veteran to depart under the McKee administration.

Jonathan Womer, director of the R.I. Office of Management and Budget, announced he's moving on from Rhode Island government after more than six years. Hired by former Gov. Gina Raimondo when she took office in 2015, Womer helped two administrations put together several complicated budgets, including two during a global pandemic.