Brendan is “On the Rhode” this morning at the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament. This incredible event is a annual four-day Portuguese cultural festival held at Madeira Field in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The Feast of the Blessed Sacrament has been recognized as the largest festival of Portuguese culture in the world and the largest ethnic festival in New England.

There’s something for everyone – food, drinks, entertainment, games, parade, carnival, and so much more!

Schedule:

August 3, 2023 – Thursday – 6:00 PM – 11:45 PM

August 4, 2023 – Friday – 5:00 PM – 11:45 PM

August 5, 2023 – Saturday – 12 Noon – 11:45 PM

August 6, 2023 – Sunday – 12 Noon – 11:45 PM

For more information, head here.