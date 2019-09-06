Food and Festivities of the 34th Cranston Greek Fest

This morning On the Rhode, we head to Cranston for their 34th Annual Greek Fest! Jump into the fun starting tonight, 9/6 through Sunday, 9/8.

Click here for more info! It’s happening at the Church of the Annunciation, 175 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston. Fun for the whole family, A weekend of Eating, dancing and fun. Admission is FREE, Parking is Free and we have shuttle buses from Cranston West. Rain or Shine under the tents.

