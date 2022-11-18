The 9th annual Turkey Run is the largest one day private distribution to families through non-profit organizations throughout Rhode Island and Bristol County Massachusetts.
This year, they will be providing over 3,300 turkeys and baskets!
“The Rhode Show” speaks with the sponsor of the event, Ed Mederios, CEO, East Commerce Solutions, and shows you how this huge event comes together!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.