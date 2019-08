WaterFire Providence is partnering up with RI Defeats Hep C for the 6th “C is for Cure” event. on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

The C is for Cure: A WaterFire Lighting for RI Defeats Hep C event is sponsored in part by AbbVie and Amica Insurance.

This lighting will also feature the Clear Currents Community Paddling Illuminated Fish Procession, a colorful nighttime arts experience.

Sunset is at 8:02 pm.

The fires will be lit shortly thereafter and will burn until midnight.