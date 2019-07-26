Breaking Homicide with Derrick Lavasseur

Big Brother winner Derrick Lavasseur has a hit show on his hands.

This morning he joined us with what we can look forward too on the Breaking Homicide finale.

Each week on “Breaking Homicide,” former Rhode Island Police Detective Derrick Levasseur and Forensic Psychologist Kris Mohandie answer the pleas of a desperate family and investigate the cold case murder of their loved one.

Some of the cases they explore may be complete mysteries, others may have a strong “person of interest” but not enough evidence has been gathered to get a conviction.

In every episode, Derrick and Kris apply their unique talents and investigatory skills as they re-examine original clues and chase down new ones in an effort to solve these cases once and for all.