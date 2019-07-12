Breaking News
A Palm Beach Wife

On The Rhode

The perfect summer read it A Palm Beach Wife.

Edith Wharton’s perceptive view of high society meets Elin Hilderbrand’s intricate island relationships among women in Susannah Marren’s latest novel, A Palm Beach Wife

Marren, the pen name of gender and relationship expert Susan Shapiro Barash, has drawn a riveting portrait of spousal loyalty, female rivalry and the complicated mother-daughter bond.

