The perfect summer read it A Palm Beach Wife.

Edith Wharton’s perceptive view of high society meets Elin Hilderbrand’s intricate island relationships among women in Susannah Marren’s latest novel, A Palm Beach Wife.

Marren, the pen name of gender and relationship expert Susan Shapiro Barash, has drawn a riveting portrait of spousal loyalty, female rivalry and the complicated mother-daughter bond.

