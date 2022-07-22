The Ocean State is chock full of fun in the summer, and Blackstone Valley is offering activities on the water for locals and tourists alike. From the dragon boats and Explorer River Boat to the kayak programs and Samuel Slater Canal Boat – there is plenty to enjoy at Central Falls Landing!

Ashley Erling went to Central Falls Landing on Friday morning to check out some of the fun activities available. The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council showed her around live on the show!