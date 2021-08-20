On the Rhode: Celebrating summer in Newport

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The search for a permanent superintendent in Providence has been officially postponed, with state leaders announcing Friday morning that Dr. Javier Montañez, the interim superintendent, will remain in place as acting superintendent for the upcoming school year.

Gov. Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green made the announcement Friday morning at the Leviton Dual Language School, where Montañez was the principal prior to being named interim superintendent.