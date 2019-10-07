“Nancy Drew” makes her way to the TV screen

“Nancy Drew” has made her way to TV! We sit down with actors, Kennedy McMann and Scott Wolf ahead of the show’s Wednesday night premiere. You can catch it on the CW Providence at 9PM.

“Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene. “

