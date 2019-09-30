Oktoberfest returns to Wakefield!

President and Coordinator of the Wakefield Village Association joins us in preparation for Wakefield’s 4th Annual Oktoberfest on October, 5th!

A day of live music, street performers, dancing, vendors & original art, kids’ games, RiverFire and food and drink in downtown Wakefield!

Plan your visit today!

