Oh my Gourd! The story of the Jack-O-Lantern spectacular

While surrounded by hundreds of pumpkins, a girl stops to look at the illuminating jack o’ lanterns at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I., Monday, Oct. 8, 2012. Some 5,000 carved pumpkins are on display for this years Jack-o-lantern Spectacular, one of the nations largest jack-o-lantern shows. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

For decades, the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo has delighted visitors with its creative touch and stunning uniqueness.

Have you ever wondered how it got started? Or how they are able to pull off such a massive, time-consuming production every year? The upcoming documentary “Oh my Gourd! The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Story” tells the tale. Narrated by our own, Brendan Kirby, it premieres Thursday, September 5 at 7:30 pm, and encores Saturday, September 7 at 8 pm on Rhode Island PBS.

This morning, we were joined by Maria and Don Saracen who shared everything you need to know.

Learn more: http://www.ripbs.org/production/local-programs/oh-my-gourd/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

