Oh my Gourd! The story of the Jack-O-Lantern spectacular

While surrounded by hundreds of pumpkins, a girl stops to look at the illuminating jack o’ lanterns at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I., Monday, Oct. 8, 2012. Some 5,000 carved pumpkins are on display for this years Jack-o-lantern Spectacular, one of the nations largest jack-o-lantern shows. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

For decades, the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo has delighted visitors with its creative touch and stunning uniqueness.

Have you ever wondered how it got started? Or how they are able to pull off such a massive, time-consuming production every year? The upcoming documentary “Oh my Gourd! The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Story” tells the tale. Narrated by our own, Brendan Kirby, it premieres Thursday, September 5 at 7:30 pm, and encores Saturday, September 7 at 8 pm on Rhode Island PBS.

This morning, we were joined by Maria and Don Saracen who shared everything you need to know.

Learn more: http://www.ripbs.org/production/local-programs/oh-my-gourd/

