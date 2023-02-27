(EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – New moms are often encouraged to nurse their newborns because of it’s countless health benefits for both babies and mothers, but sometimes its just not possible.

If you or someone you know, is a mother currently nursing and may have extra breast milk – you can help others in need. Healthy Babies, Happy Moms in East Greenwich, is a depot for the Mother’s Milk Bank Northeast. The organization has created a safe way to share your milk with babies in need.

“Mothers that have been cleared by them, can bring there milk here and donate. It then gets shipped up to Mass., where they process it, and then it get shipped out to multiple venues where it is used for premies and the hospitals are able to use it. Kent and Women & Infants currently use that donated milk,” says Kathy Moren, owner of Healthy Babies, Happy Moms.

Before you plan to donate your milk to little ones in need – there are a few things they need to know.

Moren says, “They have to have enough milk to not compromise the supply for their own baby for starters and then they go through a screening much like when you get your blood drawn where they have blood work down and if they are cleared of that and also there are certain types of medications that they cannot be taking.”

Healthy Babies, Happy Mothers can help new parents navigate the path of parenthood in so many ways – including classes both in-person and online from nursing, to introducing foods, support groups, postpartum resources, sleep guides and much more.