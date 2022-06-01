Now is a critical time to embrace renewable energy!
Smart Green Solar is offering $1000 back to new customers.
Jay Gotra from Smart Green Solar joins The Rhode Show to tell us why homeowners need to consider the switch now, and about a special offer!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.