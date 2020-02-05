Note-worthy Oscar nominations

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Oscars will not have a host for its annual awards show. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

The 92nd Academy Awards will feature some history makers and note-worthy nominations. Shawn Quirk, Program Director of Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival, sits down with us to discuss some of the Oscar nominees including John Williams, ‘Parasite’, and the record-breaking number of female nominations this year.

