Note-worthy Oscar nominations

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Oscars will not have a host for its annual awards show. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

The 92nd Academy Awards will feature some history makers and note-worthy nominations. Shawn Quirk, Program Director of Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival, sits down with us to discuss some of the Oscar nominees including John Williams, ‘Parasite’, and the record-breaking number of female nominations this year.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

