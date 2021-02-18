Northpointe talks home sales and low inventory

Low inventory is challenging buyers across the Ocean State. Be sure to get prequalified so you’re ready to buy. Zachary Levesque, Director and Branch Manager of Northpointe Bank, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the latest on the market.
You don’t want to miss out on the sale. For more information click here.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.