Northpointe Bank supports “Every Child, Every Day” campaign

In this morning’s Monday Mortgage Update we welcomed Director/Branch Manager, Zachary Levesque from Northpointe Bank, along with Dr. Margaret M. Van Bree, President of RI Hospital & Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

They shared details regarding the “Every Child, Every Day” campaign as Hasbro Children’s Hospital makes efforts to modernize the Hospital while funding essential programs and research; an initiative Nortpointe proudly supports.

To learn more about the program, visit: https://www.hcheverychild.org/

For more info from Zack and the team at Northpointe, visit: https://www.northpointe.com/home-lending/get-started/providence-rhode-island/

