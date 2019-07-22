Target 12 on WPRI.com

Northpointe Bank supports “Every Child, Every Day” campaign

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

In this morning’s Monday Mortgage Update we welcomed Director/Branch Manager, Zachary Levesque from Northpointe Bank, along with Dr. Margaret M. Van Bree, President of RI Hospital & Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

They shared details regarding the “Every Child, Every Day” campaign as Hasbro Children’s Hospital makes efforts to modernize the Hospital while funding essential programs and research; an initiative Nortpointe proudly supports.

To learn more about the program, visit: https://www.hcheverychild.org/

For more info from Zack and the team at Northpointe, visit: https://www.northpointe.com/home-lending/get-started/providence-rhode-island/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams