Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
Target 12 on WPRI.com

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show - Weekdays 9-10 a.m.

Northpointe Bank and RI Housing team up for success

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:
Northpointe_Bank_offers_new_products_for_2_20190311142409
main bkg
bkg

In this morning’s #MondayMortgageUpdate, we welcomed Zachary Levesque, of Northpointe Bank, along with Lisa Macgregor from Rhode Island Housing.

For more information from Northpoint, visit: https://www.northpointe.com/home-lending/get-started/providence-rhode-island/

For the latest from RI Housing, head to: https://www.rihousing.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com