Few political figures have been as captivating as the late Buddy Cianci. Now, he is “returning” as Comedian/Writer/Performer Nick Albanese is taking you on a journey with his new one man show “Buddy: One Last Night”.

Per the show’s website: The famous Buddy Cianci shares with all his guests, stories about the highs and lows of his life and his career, stories filled with Drama, Comedy and Providence Political History!

Nick joined us on “The Rhode Show” this morning for an inside look at how this show came together and what audiences can expect.



For more info: https://www.thecomedypark.com/events/buddy-one-last-night-2022-06-15193000