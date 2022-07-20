Movie buffs and music fanatics alike will enjoy the next film screening for newportFILM. The group is hosting its 8th Annual Picnic Contest this Thursday, July 21 at the Newport International Polo Grounds. This year’s theme: “All About the 90’s”. The film being screened: “Sheryl” – all about the life and career of iconic 90s Musician Sheryl Crow.

