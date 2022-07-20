Movie buffs and music fanatics alike will enjoy the next film screening for newportFILM. The group is hosting its 8th Annual Picnic Contest this Thursday, July 21 at the Newport International Polo Grounds. This year’s theme: “All About the 90’s”. The film being screened: “Sheryl” – all about the life and career of iconic 90s Musician Sheryl Crow.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.