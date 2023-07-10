The annual Newport Classical Music Festival is now open and running through July 23rd, bringing timeless music for today to Newport’s historic mansions and venues, in 27 concerts.

Newport Classical Music Festival has become a can’t-miss Rhode Island tradition, with world-class performances. Additionally, Newport Classical now offers programming year-round, and commissions new works that reflect the community like this year’s piece, The Gilded Cage, composed by Curtis Stewart about his family’s history in Newport and inspired by The Breakers (where it will be premiered).

We were delighted to have Gillian Friedman Fox in studio this morning with us sharing all about the festival and what people can expect.

For more information, head here.