It’s officially 2024 and whether it’s finances, family, or health, many of us are making resolutions. To help us get a good start with our resolutions is Celebrity Lifestyle Expert and Red-Carpet host Valerie Greenberg to share New Year, New You inspiration.
Valerie is the founder of YOU’VE BEEN VALIDATED and she’s here to help you find time for health, happiness and beauty in your busy lifestyle.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.