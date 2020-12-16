New treats from Dunkin’!

Courtesy of Dunkin’

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for many different reasons (and this is one of them!). We started the show checking out the latest treats from Dunkin’: From their Sugarplum Macchiato to the Frosted Snowflake Donut, they have plenty to please your palate.

To learn more about these new items, visit: https://news.dunkindonuts.com/

