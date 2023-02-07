Joe Baptista, owner of Anchor Financial Mortgage, and Lisa Cabral of Rhode Island Housing, share about the new statewide housing grant program and explain how first time buyers can see if they’re eligible.
In partnership with the state of Rhode Island, RI Housing’s new statewide program will allow eligible first time home buyers to qualify for a $17,500 grant to assist with down payment and closing costs.
