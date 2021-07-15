New partnership works to retrain displaced workers in RI

Learn about an exciting local partnership designed to retrain displaced workers and support future leaders in the banking and mortgage industry.
Additional URL for people to fill out an application.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.