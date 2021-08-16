New Name and New Carrier

Rhode Island T.F.Green Airport has a new name and a new carrier!
What this means for travelers and tourism.
Also, a historical look back at our airport and plans for the 90th birthday celebration!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.