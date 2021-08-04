New Music from Kayne and Billie Eilish

A new month means new music from some of our favorite artists.
Bekah Berger from Hot 106 gave us the scoop on who to be on the lookout for.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.