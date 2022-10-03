The October issue of Rhode Island Monthly is out on local newsstands, and it is chock-full of frightful fun, featuring “Hocus Pocus 2,” which was filmed right here in Rhode Island, as its cover story.
There are plenty of other treats to enjoy in the October issue. Click here to learn more.
