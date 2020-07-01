New, Innovative Way to Cover Your Face

We chat with Bob and Jennifer McMahon, the creators of “Your Social Mask”! “It was designed to give people to opportunity to enjoy eating and drinking once again in a social setting. Keeping protection top of mind while reconnecting with our communities, “Your Social Mask” helps you get back to the things you love.” Check out “Your Social Mask” here!

“With a simple Velcro strip, the mask is opened and fastened on the side for access to your mouth to eating and imbibing ease. Straws can also be inserted from the bottom of the mask without it having to be unfastened.”

