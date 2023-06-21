Today officially marks the first day of summer and our friends at Dunkin’ are celebrating

with these colorful new beverage options.

Dunkin’ Influencer, Ian Brownhill is in-studio to tell us all about the new Dunkin’ Energy Punch drinks that come in three flavors – Pina Coolata, Electric Razz and Blue Typhoon. They are made with different flavor shot combinations and Rockstar Energy, and the cool thing is that these flavor-packed beverages only come in one size – large! They’re available through 8/16.

Dunkin’ Refreshers are always a good summer choice, too. They’re the perfect iced sip for an afternoon pick-me-up, or maybe even for someone who does not drink coffee – these are a great alternative to get in some caffeine. The newest flavor to hit the menu this summer is the Raspberry Watermelon Refresher. There are also a few returning flavors; Mango Pineapple and Strawberry Dragonfruit. Made with guests’ choice of Green Tea, Coconut Milk or Lemonade – these Refreshers are the perfect cold beverage option this summer. Available at your local Dunkin’ until 8/16 as well.

For more information, head here.

