New center offers world-class breast care

Beth Sawyer, PA –Center for Breast Care at University Surgical Associates and Donna Goncalves-two time Breast Cancer Survivor Patient , joined us to discuss a new state-of-the-art center on the West Bay focused on providing fast and convenient world class breast care.

Visit them online today to find out more: http://centerforbreastcareri.org/

