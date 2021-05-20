New career opportunities await at Toray Plastics

Looking for a new job or perhaps considering a career change? Toray Plastics might be the right fit for you.

Located in North Kingstown, Toray Plastics (America) is a leading manufacturer committed to innovation and sustainability, and, you’re in luck, because they are hiring!

This morning on “The Rhode Show” James Ota from Toray joined Brendan Kirby to help you get to know the company and gave us a heads up about the Toray job fair to be held Tuesday, May 25th from 11-3 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.

To learn more about Toray and positions available visit: https://www.toraytpa.com/careers/

