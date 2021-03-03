New book focuses on improving mental health

During this historically stressful time, it’s not surprising that the incidence of depression has tripled and that doctors have been working overtime to help people manage critical emotional problems. Now, as the nation struggles with the pandemic, a new book has just been released by #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Daniel Amen that equips people with powerful weapons to battle inner dragons that are breathing fire on your brain, driving unhealthy behaviors and robbing you of joy and contentment. In “Your Brain Is Always Listening”, Dr. Amen shows you how to recognize harmful ‘dragons’ and he gives you the weapons to vanquish them.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.