New book encourages readers to stay positive

Author Ruth Maille talks about her new book, The Power of Positivity. The book uses the alphabets A through Z and couples each alphabet with a positive word associated with the Pandemic of 2020. Each letter highlights the goodness in our lives and gives examples of where we see these experiences playing out in the world. The illustrations help to tell the story and give children opportunities to engage and connect to their memories as they read. The book encourages young and old to look at this time in our lives with hope that our world will be a better place to live now and in the future.

“My hope is that this book will help everyone, young and old, look at this pandemic with a new set of eyes, one filled with hope, kindness and love”.

