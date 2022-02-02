New book chronicles Pawtucket Red Sox history, exit from RI, & more

After decades of delighting fans and cultivating new generations of baseball stars, the AAA affiliate team of the Boston Red Sox left Pawtucket for their new home in Worcester in 2021. As difficult as it was to see them go, the story of how it happened is quite compelling and it’s one that played out seemingly before our eyes.

However, what really happened? How did they come to exit The Ocean State after all of those years? The account is now chronicled in a new book from James M. Ricci entitled, “The Pawtucket Red Sox: How Rhode Island Lost Its Home Team”. He joined us on ‘The Rhode Show’ today to discuss the book and all of the challenges he faced in putting it all together to tell this challenging story.

The book is available now. Learn more: https://www.arcadiapublishing.com/Products/9781467145633

