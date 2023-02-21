It’s February vacation and you’re home with the kids wondering what to do and where to go.
Have you thought about the New Bedford Whaling Museum?
Ashley Ering was live from the museum this morning.
The New Bedford Whaling Museum ignites learning through explorations of art, history, science, and culture rooted in the stories of people, the region, and an international seaport.
