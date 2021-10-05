New Bedford Seaport Chowder Festival returns this weekend

The New Bedford Seaport Chowderfest is back! Saturday, October 9th is the day. Chowderfest will feature multiple restaurants from across the Southcoast, the 2021 Fest will also feature 5 restaurants from Fall River for the 1st time. After a virtual Chowderfest in 2020 we’re back live in person on the New Bedford Waterfront! VIP tickets include 60 minute early admission – Special discount pricing for families! Adult General Admission tickets also available. Beer, cocktails and Dunkin’ Donuts coffee will all be available at Chowderfest 2021 – see website for more details!

