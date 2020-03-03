New beauty products for 2020

With spring approaching, now is a great time to update your makeup bag! Hanna Bettencourt from Ulta joins us with some new products to check out!
Products featured in this segment:
Benefit Porefessional Hydrate
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand
Pattern Leave in Conditioner
Tula Rose Glow Cooling and Tightening Eye Balm
Ulta Beauty Collection Plumped Up Pout Gloss
