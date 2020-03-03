Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Target 12 on WPRI.com

New beauty products for 2020

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

With spring approaching, now is a great time to update your makeup bag! Hanna Bettencourt from Ulta joins us with some new products to check out!

Products featured in this segment:

Benefit Porefessional Hydrate

Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand

Pattern Leave in Conditioner

Tula Rose Glow Cooling and Tightening Eye Balm

Ulta Beauty Collection Plumped Up Pout Gloss

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com