New back to school gadgets

Gadget Guru Steve Greenberg is back to share some great gadgets for going back to school.

PRODUCT INFO:

FOCI Focus Tracker — We’re all familiar with Fitbit and other activity trackers. FOCI Focus Tracker tracks your attention-span. Using machine learning and by measuring the movement of the diaphragm while breathing, FOCI sends your focus info to an app on your smartphone. Great for students— FOCI tracks stress, calm, distraction and focus. And FOCI it has vibration alerts that will help you cut off distractions before your focus drifts off. The biofeedback also translates focus into sounds and music, so you can learn to control attention span and improve your focus. FOCI is like having a “personal productivity coach.” except it costs less and you can train yourself whenever and wherever you want. Normally FOCI goes for $89 at www.FOCIAI.com but if you use the discount code GADGET15 you’ll save 15% so that its just $75.

EarFun Air Pro 2 — is much more affordable than the other noise cancelling wireless earbuds on the market. It features the latest Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology, with industry leading noise cancellation up to 40dB, filters out 95% of noises whether in-flight noise, city traffic, or office chatter. And EarFun Air Pro 2 is less than half the cost of the other leading wireless earbuds. EarFun Air Pro 2 has all of the same features of the leading wireless earbuds but with the longest battery life. It has 6 microphones with active noise-cancelling top-quality sound and perfect for hands-free or meeting calls. Hear clearly from the earbuds whenever and wherever you are. Transparent Mode allows ambient sound and anti-wind noise. EarFun Air Pro 2 supports wireless charging and fast charging. For example you can charge for just 10-mins and get 2-hours of playtime. With a secure and ergonomic fit, also IPX5 water & sweat resistant design, EarFun Air Pro 2 will be comfortable for a long time and perfect for intense sports. EarFun Air was honored with two CES 2020 Innovation Awards and received an IF Design Award Honoree. https://www.myearfun.com/promo/earfun-air-pro-2-early-bird-special If you order now, there’s a special price of just $55.99 (normally it’s $79).

EarFun Qi-Certified 15W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad — Compatible with iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and more. Also compatible with AirPods / AirPods Pro or other wireless earbuds that accept wireless charging. The exclusive multi-functional intelligent protect technology provides temperature control, surge protection, short-circuit prevention to your devices. This ensures top safety for your smartphone. Charging pad is just $7, when purchased with EarFun Air Pro 2. If the charging pad is purchased alone then it goes for the regular price of $13.99. Check out https://www.myearfun.com/accessories/earfun-wireless-charging-pad Discounts can be found at: https://www.myearfun.com/promo/earfun-air-pro-2-early-bird-special

Laptop UV Sanitizer — It’s a fact, most laptop are filthy, especially laptops used by students. This is the USB-powered safe UV-C light that sanitizes the surface of your laptop computer or tablet without using harsh chemicals. Employing the same technology used to sanitize medical instruments, its five UV-C LEDs bathe the keyboard and touchpad of your device with germ destroying 260-285nm UV-C light. In independent laboratory tests, the UV-C light eliminated 99% of E. Coli and Staphylococcus on a surface within 1-5 minutes. A 10″-long flexible gooseneck suspends the light over your laptop for convenient hands-free disinfecting. With 5-, 10-, 30- and 60-minute cleaning cycles, child safety lock, and a motion sensor that switches the UV-C light to a standard LED when movement is detected to prevent exposure to skin. The Laptop UV Sanitizer is $24.95 at https://www.hammacher.com/product/laptop-uv-sanitizer?promo=home-living-household-cleaning

TYLT Power Bottle — No outlet, no problem. The TYLT Power Bottle, available from AT&T, is a stainless-steel water bottle with built-in power that keeps you hydrated outside while charging your devices. The TYLT Power Bottle has double layer vacuum insulation which keeps liquids hot or cold for up to 12 hours. The battery pack will charge most devices up to two times. The battery unit can be detached allowing the bottle to be safely and easily washed. Re-charge yourself while you re-charge your device. Here’s helpful video with key info: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7QHkJHLdLU The TYLT Power Bottle is $49.99 at go.att.com/tylt

The Musical Plush Caterpillar — Who says STEM toys (Science Technology Engineering and Math) have to look like robots and computers. Check this STEM caterpillar!! Available only from Hammacher Schlemmer, this is the 5′-long plush caterpillar that makes piano sounds and plays music. Touching each of its eight segments generates a different note, providing a full octave for minor composers to create custom ballads. A press of its antennae play “The Alphabet Song” or “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star”. With a soft polyester exterior for cozy cuddles. Includes two AA batteries. $59.95 at https://www.hammacher.com/product/musical-plush-caterpillar?promo=search

AND finally if you want your kids to really learn about GADGETS, then you should all be watching my new YouTube gadget game show called “WHAT THE HECK IS THAT?” Each episode panelists try to guess the identity of a mystery gadget. How’s your “Gadget IQ”? It’s sort of “Shark Tank” meets “I’ve Got A Secret.” Please check it out at: www.GadgetGameShow.com AND if you like it— please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and TELL YOUR FRIENDS